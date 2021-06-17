Madras HC turns down bail plea of ‘PUBG’ Madhan

Chennai: Madras High Court today rejected a anticipatory bail plea filed on behalf of YouTuber ‘PUBG’ Madhan.

Making a strong statement, the Court observed that Madhan’s videos were vulgar and had foul language.

The Court also asked Madhan’s advocate to hear the audios before appearing on behalf of him. The next hearing has been postponed to 18 June.

Meanwhile, it is said that Madhan who is still absconding is expected to surrender.

Police sources also said that Madhan has invested the money he earned through YouTube in Cryptocurrency.

It maybe noted that Madhan Kumar Manikkam’s wife Kruthika was arrested by the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai police on Wednesday.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against the gamer on charges of using obscene language in his gaming videos that were uploaded in YouTube also.

The police alleged that they have received over 100 complaints from different localities and had registered cases under five different sections of IPC, Information Technology Act and Women Representation Act.