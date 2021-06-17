Rajini to leave for US 18 June for treatment?

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth is likely to leave for USA on 18 June for medical check-up and reports say necessary permission has been obtained from Central and State governments in this regard.

The actor has completed the shoot for his upcoming film ‘Annatthe’ and he is going abroad to meet his doctors in the USA, who performed kidney transplant for him a few years ago. Rajinikanth is yet to sign a new film but he has listened to some new scripts from a couple of directors, it is said.

On the other hand, it is being planned to release Siva directed ‘Annatthe’ for Deepavali this year.