Stalin meets Modi, discusses issues concerning TN

Chennai/New Delhi: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues concerning the State.

Talking to reporters after the 25-minute meeting, Stalin said he was happy and satisfied with the outcome of the meeting with the Prime Minister.

He said he discussed various developmental projects concerning the State and Modi promised fullest cooperation from the Centre.

Modi also assured that he could be contacted at any time on issues concerning the State.

Stalin said during the meeting, he urged Modi to allot additional Covid vaccines for Tamilnadu and take steps to start vaccine production in Chengalpet and Coonoor in the Nilgiris District.

Apart from urging him to release the pending GST dues to the State, he urged Modi to allow Tamilnadu to increase the storage level in the Mullaiperiyar Dam to the full level of 152 ft, reject nod for Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam project,

scrapping of NEET and all other entrance exams, declare Thirukkural as a National treasure, retrieval of Katchatheevu, an islet ceded to Sri Lanka, expedite setting up of AIIMS in Madurai, revoke National Education Policy-2020 and the three Farm laws, besides urging the Centre to provide concessions for people who lost their livelihood due to Covid-19, declare

Tamil as the official language in Madras High Court, granting of Indian citizenship to Sri Lanan refugees in Tamilnadu and steps to implement the Sethusamudram project, which was launched during the erstwhile Congress-led UPA regime and implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures.

Replying to question on the State government facing opposition for re-opening of Tasmac liquor outlets in the State in view of second wave of pandemic, Stalin said steps would be taken to reduce the number of liquor shops in a phased manner.