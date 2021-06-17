Tamil actor Shaman Mithru dies due to Covid-19

Chennai: Tamil actor Shaman Mithru passed away in Chennai today due to Covid-19 complications.

Shaman was admitted to a hospital recently after he was tested positive for corona. Shaman Mithru is survived by his wife and five-year-old daughter.

Shaman, who worked on several projects as cinematographer, made his acting debut with 2019 film ‘Thoratti’.

He acted as the male lead in the film that received positive response from the audience as well as critics.

‘Thoratti’, directed by Marimuthu starred Shaman Mithru and Sathyakala, alongside a cast featuring predominantly newcomers.