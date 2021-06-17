TN govt’s NEET panel seeks opinion from public

Chennai: The NEET panel headed by retired justice A K Rajan has said that people can convey their opinion by mailing it to [email protected]

The panel said that the public can send their views till 23 June. The nine-member high-level committee formed by the State government met for the first time on 14 June.

The committee has sought crucial data (from the government) to analyse the impact of NEET on students.

Talking to reporters after chairing the committee’s first meeting, Justice Rajan said, “We had a general discussion on how to proceed on the subject. Important data on who are affected and how Tamil medium students and State board students are affected is required.”

“We need data to analyse. We cannot merely make statements. We need solid data. We have asked (the state) to collect the data. We will analyse it and prepare a report based on the same,” he added.