Assembly session: Speaker invites Tamilnadu Governor

Chennai: Tamilnadu Assembly Speaker Appavu today called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan here.

During the meeting, Appavu formally invited Purohit to deliver the customary address during the first session of the newly constituted 16th Legislative Assembly. The session will commence at 10 am on 21 June.

Sources said the session is likely to last for three-four days during which the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address will be adopted, with Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami winding up the debate and Chief Minister M K Stalin replying to it.

Recently, Appavu had told reporters that the Business Advisory Committee meeting, comprising floor leaders of various parties, would be held after the Governor’s address to decide on the duration of the session.

Appavu said all the MLAs– even if they took two Covid vaccine jabs– would be subjected to Covid tests.

“Only those reporting negative in the tests will be allowed to attend the Assembly session,” he said, adding, mediapersons will also be subjected to Covid tests ahead of the session.