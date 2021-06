Chennai: Cars24, an e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, has said it is set to disrupt the used automobile ecosystem around the globe.

The company has recently launched its business in Australia and UAE and is ready to launch business in Southeast Asian and Middle East countries this year.

As part of its expansion strategy, Cars24 will use its India playbook to expand globally and continue to invest in technology to transform the consumer experience in buying-selling cars, it added.