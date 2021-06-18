Lockdown relaxations: Stalin to hold meet tomorrow

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin will hold a review meeting on Saturday at 11 am with experts regarding the extension of lockdown.

It is said that the lockdown will be extended for one more week with additional relaxations.

Sources said that operation buses will be discussed during the meeting. Meanwhile, Stalin will kickstart the free books scheme for government school students tomorrow.

He will also launch the videos containing new syllabus to be telecast through Kalvi Channel. The event will take place at Anna Centenary library.

It may be noted that the Tamilnadu government recently extended the lockdown in the state by another week, which will end on 21 June.

This extension came with a few relaxations applicable to 27 districts in the State excluding districts like Coimbatore, Thanjavur and nine others where the Covid-19 caseload continues to remain high.

TASMAC liquor outlets and tea shops were allowed to open during the relaxations which were announced last week.