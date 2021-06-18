Tamilnadu posts 8,633 Covid cases, 492 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 8,633 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 24,06,497.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 492 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,28,322.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 353 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 143 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 220 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 224 and 1,089 new cases, respectively. 287 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 30,835.

On the positive side, 19,860 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 22,86,653.