Milkha Singh to be accorded state funeral

New Delhi: Milkha Singh will be given a state funeral by the Punjab government and as a mark of respect to the track legend and a day’s mourning will also be observed, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said today.

“Have directed that Late Milkha Singh Ji will be given a State Funeral by our Government. Also Punjab will observe one day of State mourning as a mark of respect to the departed legend,” he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted condolences at the passing away of Milkha Singh.

“In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away,” Modi tweeted.