Prithiviraj to direct Mohanlal again

Malayalam star Prithiviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced that he is teaming up for the second time with superstar Mohanlal for his next directorial venture, titled ‘Bro Daddy’.

The 38-year-old actor-director made his directorial debut in 2019 with an action film ”Lucifer”, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role. In a social media post, Sukumaran said that his new film is a family-drama and he will also act in it.

‘My second directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal, with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon,’ the 38-year-old actor-director wrote on Twitter. Featuring an ensemble cast, ‘Bro Daddy’ is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal.

Deepak Dev will score the music for the film, which will be edited by Akhilesh Mohan. The project will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.