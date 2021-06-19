Rahul turns 51, party observes Sewa Diwas

New Delhi: Birthday greetings flowed in for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and member of parliament from Kerala’s Wayanad, as he turned 51 today.

Along with politicians, fans of Rahul Gandhi also took to social media to convey their best wishes to the Congress leader on his birthday.

Much like last year, the grand old party has planned to observe Rahul Gandhi’s birthday as ‘Sewa Diwas’ this time as well, distributing essential items, including face masks, medicine kits, and cooked meals free-of-cost among the people in the national capital who have faced the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We wish Shri @RahulGandhi health & happiness on his birthday. In view of the second Covid wave & the incredible difficulties people are facing, Mr. Gandhi has chosen not to celebrate his birthday. Instead, he has urged Congress workers to continue their relief work around India,” the Congress tweeted.