Rajini leaves for US for treatment

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth left Chennai for the United States via Doha on a Qatar Alliance flight this morning after obtaining special permission from the Central government.

Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant a few years ago. Since then, he has been going to the US from time to time for check-up.

As the number of positive cases during the second wave of Covid 19 is decreasing, Rajini sought special permission from the Central government to go abroad.

Ever since he wrapped up the shoot of ‘Annathae’, Rajinikanth has been waiting to leave for the USA.

Rajinikanth is yet to sign a new film but he has listened to some new scripts from a couple of directors. On the other hand, plans are on to release ‘Annathae’ for Deepavali this year.