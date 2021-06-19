Review: Jagame Thandhiram

Karthik Subbaraj and Dhanush come together for first time. It is an internation themed action entertainer set mostly in England.

The rise and rise of a goon from Madurai to crossing swords in London with internation don forms the crux. Santosh Narayanan’s music and Shreyas’ cinematography are the hall mark. As usual, Dhanush delights us with an excellent performance. But a predictable storyline and weak second half disappoints.

The movie speaks about Suruli, a local goon going to London for a reason. He gets struck between two warring groups one led by James Cosmos and another by Jojo George.

Eventually what he achieves forms the crux. He has Aishwarya Lekshmi to rance in between Dhanush is the flesh and blood of the movie. He delights all with his show. He excels in action too. Jagame Thandhiram has Dhanush written all over it. Suruli is a cakewalk for the actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has little to do. Cosmos does a good job and his subtle show is watchable. But at place looks lile a caricature. Jojo George as Sivadoss is okay. There is Kalaiyarasan, Vadivukkarasi too.

If the second half was crisp and Karthik Subbaraj mintained the momentum, Jagame Thandhiram could have been much better.