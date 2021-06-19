Shoot for Vijay65 to resume soon

Vijay, director Nelson and Sun Pictures team have decided to resume the shoot of their yet-untitled biggie in July.

After the Georgia schedule, the team is on a break due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic. But now, the cases have come down, the Tamil Nadu Government is also likely to permit film shoots from next month.

Sources say that Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and others from the team will resume the shoot of the film on a huge mall set in Chennai.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this biggie and Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya fame is cranking the camera.