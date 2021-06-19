Stalin gives text books to students, launches new programmes of Kalvi TV

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today kickstarted free books scheme for government school students at the Anna Centenary Library here.

During the event, he also launched the videos containing new syllabus to be telecast through Kalvi Channel.

Stalin also interacted with the students present and gave them pens and chocolates.

Apart from this Stalin flagged off ten 108 ambulances from the Secretariat. The vehicles were donated to the government by the Karus Vysya Bank. Senior Ministers and top officials were present during the event.

It may be noted that the Tamilnadu government on 1 June announced that all students of classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to their next higher classes without the conduction of final exams this year.

A circular in this regard was released by the Tamilnadu State Education Department. The circular said that no student should be detained or sent out of the school.

Officials from the Education Department have been instructed to direct the schools to make an entry of all student names in the pass register.

The circular added that the officials will give further instructions to the schools. The department has also said that the information about reopening of the schools and distribution of free textbooks will be announced later.

It may be noted that Tamilnadu government has already announced that students in classes 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted without conducting any public exams.

The Plus two exams have also been cancelled in the State. A committee has been formed to formulate a plan to award marks to the students based on which higher education admissions will happen.