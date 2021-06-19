Tamilnadu posts 8,183 Covid cases, 468 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 8,183 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 24,14,680. Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 8,183 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 24,14,680.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 468 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,28,768.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 334 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 128 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 207 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 211 and 1,014 new cases, respectively. 180 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 31,015.

On the positive side, 18,232 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 23,04,885.