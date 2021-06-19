Urvashi Rautela scores 38 mn followers on Instagram

Urvashi posted a video on Instagram on Friday. In the clip, she is seen riding in a luxury car.

38 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram. THANK YOUUUU. I LOVE YOU. ENJOYING MY BABY ROLLS, she wrote as caption.

With these latest figures, Urvashi is ahead of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who has 6.7 million followers, as well as stars such as Shah Rukh Khan (25 million) and Amitabh Bachchan (26.9 million) followers respectively.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in the web series Inspector Avinash. The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and has Randeep Hooda essaying the title role.