Zee5 launches new campaign

Zee5 video streaming platform has announced its new campaign – ‘Dekhtey Reh Jaogey’ to offer its annual premium subscription at Rs 499.

The campaign is targeted towards younger audiences aged between 18-34 to increase share of mind, strengthening Zee5’s position, said a press note.

Following a 360-degree approach to target Indian entertainment lovers, Zee5 has planned a high-frequency campaign across TV, social media, and digital.

With this new subscription package, viewers will have an influx of unlimited entertainment that is both captivating and binge-worthy, including a rich library spanning 12+ Indian languages featuring Web series, movies, TV shows, Live TV, Alt Balaji shows, Ad-free Catch-up TV, Zindagi TV shows, kids’ content, and much more, it added.