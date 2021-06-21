EPS ‘disappointed’ with Governor’s address

Chennai: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami today expressed disappointment over Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s address to the Tamilnadu Assembly.

‘Government’s priority schemes will normally find mention in Governor’s address. It is disappointing that no such announcements are there in today’s address,’ he said.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the Assembly session would go on till 24 June. Chief Minister M K Stalin will give his reply on that day.

In view of Covid-19, the Assembly has been meeting in a multi-purpose hall on the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam since September last.

The DMK has 133 MLAs and the AIADMK has 66 MLAs in the 234-member House. The Congress has 18 members, the PMK has five and the BJP and the VCK have four each. The CPI and CPI(M) have two members each.