Governor lauds CM for Covid measures

Chennai: Lauding Chief Minister M K Stalin for continuously inspecting the Covid prevention measures in all parts of the State in person, Governor Banwarilal Purohit today said the CM also donned the full PPE kit and entered the Covid ward in the Coimbatore ESI Hospital and enthused the patients undergoing treatment and greatly motivated the doctors and nurses

on duty.

Purohit also lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister in preserving the livelihoods of the people by providing succour to them from pandemic in the form of disbursement of Rs 4,000 as relief in two instalments to 2.1 crore rice

ration card holders in May and June and grocery kits worth Rs 466 each containing 14 essential commodities.

He also pointed out that several leading economists in the world have emphasised that when the economy has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, direct cash relief assistance to the poor is the most appropriate policy response.

‘This initiative of the Tamilnadu government is in keeping with such prescription and will stimulate consumer demand and held the economic cycle return to normalcy’, Purohit said.

He said, ‘in keeping with Perarignar Anna’s immortal words that ‘we will see God in the smile of the poor’, a total amount of Rs 10,068 crore has been provided as livelihood assistance so far by this government after assumption of office.

Thanking and appreciating all the frontline workers for their tireless and selfless efforts in combating the Covid pandemic, Purohit, while delivering his customary address to the Assembly, said medical experts have warned of a third wave of Covid.

‘This government will take all necessary measures to counter the possible third wave. Health infrastructure is being strengthened. All the ongoing construction projects in the health sector, including that of the 11 new medical

colleges are being expedited for early completion’, he added.

A new 500-bedded multi-speciality hospital will be constructed in the King Institute campus in Chennai at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Oxygen storage and production capacities are being further augmented in many government hospitals across the State.

‘Private investors have been offered a special package of incentives to establish units to manufacture liquid medical oxygen and related equipment in the State’, Purohit said.

While welcoming the Centre’s decision heeding the voices of States to revert to the policy of centrally procuring and supplying free of cost vaccines to all categories, the Governor urged the Union Government to ensure that adequate vaccine supplies are made available to ensure that the entire adult population of India is vaccinated against Covid before this

year end.