Lyca donated 2 cr to TN CM Relief Fund

Lyca Productions has donated two crore rupees to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's Corona Relief Fund. This is the highest among any film producers in Tamil Nadu.

Debuted with Vijay’s Kaththi in Tamil Nadu, Lyca has produced many films including Rajinikanth’s Darbar, 2.0, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Kaappaan, and Mafia.

Lyca is currently bankrolling Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan with an ensemble of actors including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Mohan Raman.

The production house also has Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s biggie Indian 2 which also has a long list of actors including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Vidyut Jamwal, Nedumudi Venu, and Delhi Ganesh.

Lyca also holds the TN theatrical rights of Rajamouli’s RRR.