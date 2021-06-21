Maanaadu single is breezy & catchy

The first single of Maanaadu, starring Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is titled Meherezylaa and was released today. Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song is soft, melodious & catchy.

It brings together five next generation artistes of popular film personalities — Yuvan and Bhavatharini

(Ilaiyaraaja’s son and daughter), Venkat Prabhu (Gangai Amaren’s son), Silambarasan (T Rajhendherr’s son) and Kalyani (Priyadarshan and Lissy’s daughter).

The song begins with an azaan, written by Riswan, before Karky’s lyrics.

The cast includes SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaren, Manoj, and others in important roles. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions.