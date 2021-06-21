Raghuram Rajan, Nobel winner to be economic advisors to TN CM

Chennai: Tamilnadu government will constitute an ‘Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister’ with leading economic experts from all over the world as its members.

The council will include Nobel laureate Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Centre, Aravind Subramanian, Development Economist Jean Dreze, and former Union Finance Secretary S Narayan.

‘Based on the recommendation of the council, the government will revitalise the State’s economy and ensure that benefits of economic growth reach all segments of society,’ said Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his address to the State Legislative Assembly today.

