Sai Pallavi to romance Dhanush again

Dhanush announced his next with the National-award winning director Sekhar Kemmula.

The latest buzz is that Sai Pallavi is all set to join Dhanush yet again as the female lead in the trilingual. This movie would mark their second collaboration post Maari 2. The untitled film is touted to be a breezy entertainer.

An announcement regarding the cast and crew will be made soon. Sonali Narang presents the film and this announcement was made on the occasion of late Sunita Narang’s birth anniversary.

Dhanush is currently in the US shooting for Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man while Sai Pallavi will wrap up shooting for Sekhar Kemmula’s The Love Story with Naga Chaitanya.