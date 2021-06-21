Tamilnadu posts 7,427 Covid cases, 439 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 7,427 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 24,29,924. Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 7,427 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 24,29,924.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 439 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,29,650.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 310 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 103 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 197 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 189 and 891 new cases, respectively. 189 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 31,386.

On the positive side, 15,281 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 23,37,209.