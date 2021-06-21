TN ready to face 3rd wave: Governor

Chennai: While urging the Centre to increase Covid vaccine allocations for the State, the Tamilnadu government today said health infrastructure is being further strengthened to counter the possible third wave as warned by

medical experts.

Delivering his customary address to the newly constituted 16th Legislative Assembly, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the huge second wave of the Covid pandemic was the immediate crisis that engulfed the country and Tamilnadu when the DMK

government headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin assumed office.

‘The Chief Minister very rightly prioritised the battle against the Covid pandemic above all other tasks, to overcome the inertia

that had set in during the election process in Covid prevention activities’, he added.

Pointing out that the availability of medical infrastructure including oxygen beds has been substantially enhanced on a war footing, Purohit said the unprecedented spike in the requirement of oxygen and essential lifesaving drugs has been met through special efforts.

‘Access to private medical facilities for the common man has been enhanced by liberalising coverage for all Covid-related treatment including for mucormycosis under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme’, Purohit siad, adding, the vaccination drive has also been intensified.

‘From a situation where there was considerable vaccine hesitancy, Tamilnadu’s vaccination delivery performance has improved considerably’, he said.

Stating that the allotment provided by the Union government is proving adequate, the Governor urged the Government of India to increase the allocation of vaccines for Tamilnadu.