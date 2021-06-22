Akshay Kumar begins Raksha Bandhan shoot

Akshay Kumar on Monday announced commencement of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan . The film narrates a tale of brother-sister bond, and reunites Akshay with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Tagging Bhumi on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted: Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes.

He marked the post with the tags #AlkaHiranandani, #HimanshuSharma, @KanikaDhillon, @ZeeStudios_, @cypplOfficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms and #Harjeetsphotography.

“Raksha Bandhan is helmed by Aanand L. Rai, who has just completed shooting the upcoming film, Atrangi Re with Akshay. The film co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Akshay Kumar’s list of upcoming films also includes Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.