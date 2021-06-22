Beauty & the ‘Beast’ for Vijay

Actor Vijay celebrates his birthday today. As part of the mega celebrations, Sun Pictures, the producers of his forthcoming movie released a couple of posters from the film and also revealed the title. Actor Vijay celebrates his birthday today. As part of the mega celebrations, Sun Pictures, the producers of his forthcoming movie released a couple of posters from the film and also revealed the title.

Titled Beast, the first poster has Vijay shirtless holding a firearm with a teargas opened up. In the second poster, Vijay was seen holding a gun and biting a bullet.