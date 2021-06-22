Beauty & the ‘Beast’ for Vijay

Actor Vijay celebrates his birthday today. As part of the mega celebrations, Sun Pictures, the producers of his forthcoming movie released a couple of posters from the film and also revealed the title.
Titled Beast, the first poster has Vijay shirtless holding a firearm with a teargas opened up. In the second poster, Vijay was seen holding a gun and biting a bullet.
The film is touted to be an out-and-out action film and the posters are highly suggestive of that. Vijay is rumoured to play a special agent in Beast. Anirudh is scoring music for this film. It is directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead of Beast. The crew had completed first-schedule shoot in Georgia and is waiting for the covid-19 pandemic to subside to proceed with the next schedule.