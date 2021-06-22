Copa America: Peru posts win over Colombia

Sao Paulo: Peru defeated Colombia 2-1 to keep alive its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of Copa America. Sao Paulo: Peru defeated Colombia 2-1 to keep alive its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of Copa America.

Sergio Pena opened the scoring for the Peruvians in the 17th minute at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania on Sunday. Miguel Borja equalised from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, but an own goal by Colombia central defender Yerry Mina 11 minutes later decided the match.

Peru is in the third position in Group B with three points after two matches. Colombia remains in the second spot with four points off three games. In Rio de Janeiro, Venezuela came back from a goal down twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Ecuador.