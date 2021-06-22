Kareena, Anushka bat for a cause

Across the globe, International Yoga Day was celebrated Monday to raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has launched the #YogaForTheMouth campaign to encourage consumers to adopt a healthy morning routine with oil pulling.

Celebrities include Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, and Malaika Arora have posted about the benefits of oil pulling and many more celebrities shall be joining the bandwagon soon.

They will be sharing their personal experience, and how oil pulling is an important part of a daily hygiene regime. These influencers urge consumers to add this Ayurvedic practice to their morning ritual.