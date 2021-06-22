Resolution against farm laws in Assembly: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that a resolution will be passed in the Tamilnadu Assembly against the three Farm Bills passed by the Union government.

Stalin made the statement while speaking at the second day of the Assembly session today, Stalin said resolutions will be passed during the budget session.

He said that the resolutions will be passed to protect the welfare of the farmers across the country. He said that a resolution will also be passed against the CAA.

Earlier in the day, former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that AIADMK will act as opposition party and not as enemy party.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the coronaviruses cases are decreasing in the State due to the measures taken by Stalin.

When the Assembly was convened for the second day today at the Kalaivanar Arangam, the House condoled the death of former legislators. Following this, condolence resolutions were passed for the demise of writer Ki Rajanarayanan, freedom fighter Thulasiah Vandayar, MLC T M Kaliannan, former Anna University Vice Chancellor Anandhakrishnan and actor Vivek.

The condolence resolutions were passed and the House stood two minutes in silence for the deceased. It may be noted that the 16th Legislative Assembly began with the customary Governor’s address on Monday.