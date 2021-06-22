Yuvan gives Valimai update

In the Clubhouse session, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has revealed that he has composed a unique mother song for Thala Ajith’s upcoming

Yuvan Shankar Raja also added that the intro song of the film will have a folk beat. Venkat Prabhu, who was present in the session also said that the intro number will excite fans.

Produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing the film.

Ajith is said to be playing a cop in the film. Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in Valimai.