BMW bets big with Mini

Chennai: Mini India has launched the 3-Door Hatch, the new convertible and John Cooper WorksHatch in India.

This range will be available in petrol engines as Completely Built-up Units (CBUs). Test drives and bookings are open at all Mini authorised Dealers and the online shop.

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India said, “20 years after the launch of the modern Mini, the latest model generation continues to reinvent itself all over again and amplifies its emotional design, go-kart feel and clever functionality.”