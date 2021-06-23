Covid vaccine for kids by September: AIIMS chief

New Delhi: Covaxin, India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, is expected to be available for children by September, Delhi AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria told a news channel.

In an interview with India Today TV, Guleria said, “Covaxin’s data for children after completion of the Phase 2/3 trials will be available by September and the approval is expected the same month.”

“After the completion of the second and third phase of trials of Covaxin for children, the trial data would be made available by September and the vaccine itself is likely to be approved in the same month,” Dr Guleria said.

He added that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, if approved in India, could be another alternative for children to be vaccinated with.