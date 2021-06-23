Delta Plus variant of Covid enters TN

Chennai: The much feared Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, which has already risen concerns in Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, has entered Tamilnadu.

State Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan has confirmed that one person in Chennai has been diagnosed with the Delta Plus variant of Covid.

He however said people need not fear and the government has taken all measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus has been declared by India as the one of concerns, as more than two dozen cases have been detected in three states. This is the mutated version of the Delta variant, first found in India.

Based on the recent findings of INSACOG, the Union Health Ministry has alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh regarding the Delta Plus variant of Covid being found in some districts in these states.

Union Health Secretary has communicated to these three states this variant has been found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta Districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri Districts of Madhya Pradesh.