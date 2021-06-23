Key member of Chennai ATM theft gang arrested in Haryana

Chennai: All the cases related to SBI ATM theft incidents in Tamilnadu have been transferred to the State’s elite investigation wing CB-CID for a detailed probe.

Sources said one person of the four member gang involved in the theft has been arrested in Haryana. It is said that T Nagar Deputy Commissioner Harikiran Prasad has left for Delhi to bring the arrested accused to Chennai for investigation.

Police are on the hunt for the rest of the gang. Meanwhile, similar ATM thefts continue to be reported in the city. Sources said that Rs Rs 70,000 was lifted from the SBI ATM at North Usman Road in T Nagar.

Similarly Rs 16 lakh has been swindled by using ATM card for 190 times at Periamedu, it is alleged.

The issue came to the limelight after police started receiving complaints of money missing from ATM Kiosks.

During investigation it was found that a gang of four fraudsters exploited a technical flaw in several ATMs across Tamilnadu and have swindled around Rs 48 Lakh.

SBI’s Chennai regional General Manager Radha Krishnan met city police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and submitted a complaint.

Radha Krishnan said the theft took place only through one type of cash deposit machine and as a precaution SBI has suspended withdrawals across India using deposit machines.