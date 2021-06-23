Will continue to refer Central govt as Ondriya Arasu: Stalin

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that there is nothing wrong in using the term ‘Union’ government.

Speaking in the Assembly, he said, “A few people are trying to create a image that it is a crime to call (Central government) like that. However, we are using what is there in the constitution. It is not a wrong term. The word ‘Union’ insists on the federal system of our country. We will continue to use the term Ondriya Arasu.”

He added that people do not have to be scared of the usage of ‘Union’. He pointed out that even in the 1957 DMK’s manifesto it was mentioned as ‘Union’.

Stalin also questioned if the BJP MLAs from Tamilnadu were ready to raise their voice against NEET and get exemption for Tamilnadu.

Stalin was responding to questions raised by BJP MLA Nainaar Nagendran about the usage of the term ‘Union’ and NEET exam.

It may be noted that Stalin on Tuesday said that a resolution will be passed in the Tamilnadu Assembly against the three Farm Bills passed by the Union government.

When the Assembly was convened for the second day on Tuesday at the Kalaivanar Arangam, the House condoled the death of former legislators. Following this, condolence resolutions were passed for the demise of writer Ki Rajanarayanan, freedom fighter Thulasiah Vandayar, MLC T M Kaliannan, former Anna University Vice Chancellor Anandhakrishnan and actor Vivek.

The condolence resolutions were passed and the House stood two minutes in silence for the deceased. The 16th Legislative Assembly began with the customary Governor’s address on Monday.