All poll promises will be fulfilled, says Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that the Governor’s address was just a trailer and the main picture will be released in the coming Budget.

In his reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the Assemby, Stalin said it is not possible to reveal all the plans of the government for five years in the Governor’s address.

“All our poll promises will be fulfilled in the coming days,” the Chief Minister said. He said DMK has come to power following the path of Justice party.

“Annadurai is the successor of Justice Party, he was succeeded by Karunanidhi and now I am continuing their work.”

Stalin said that the coronavirus spread was at peak when the DMK came to power and has reduced now due to the measures taken by the government on war-footing.

“We were running short of beds and oxygen when DMK came to power. But now the situation is under control. It seems that the AIADMK government forgot to take precautionary measures from 26 February till 6 May,” he added.

Stalin further said that all the cases that were filed against those who protested against the Methane scheme, Chennai-Salem expressway and Neutrino will be withdrawn.

He also said that cases that were filed against journalists by the previous government will also be cancelled.

“Cases filed against all those during the Sterlite protest have already been withdrawn. Government jobs have been given to the family members of those who lost their lives during the shootout of the Sterlite protest,” he said.

He added that Rs 100 crore will be allotted to renovate 100 historical temples, temple tanks and to conduct festivals.

Stalin further said that in the past two days several parties have putforth their views and the government will take them as suggestions.

After Stalin’s address, Speaker Appavu adjourned the Assembly session Sine die. Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting headed by Stalin will be held today at the Secretariat at 6 pm. It may be noted that the 16th Legislative Assembly began with the customary Governor’s address on Monday.