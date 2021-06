Selvaraghavan took to his Twitter page to confirm that his upcoming action drama filmis all set to begin on August 20.

Selva is reuniting with brother Dhanush after classic hits like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Thulluva tho Ilamai, and Mayakkam Enna

Selvaraghavan is also teaming up with his lucky duo music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Arvind Krishna after Nenjam Marapathillai.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations, this new film will release by the end of this year.