From tomorrow, public can travel in suburban trains in Chennai

Chennai: With Covid-19 cases steadily coming down in Chennai and its suburbs, Southern Railway will allow more categories of commuters to travel in suburban trains starting Friday.

According to an official release, women will be allowed without time restrictions. They will be issued return tickets while men who work in non-essential sectors will be allowed only during non-peak hours (early morning to 7 am and 9.30 am to 4.30 pm and 7 pm onwards) with single journey tickets.

Passengers with a reserved ticket in a mail/express train will also be allowed to travel in suburban trains to reach railway stations to board trains. People who reach the city by mail/express trains will also be allowed to board suburban trains.