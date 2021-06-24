Harrison Ford injured while filming Indiana Jones 5

The fifth installment of Indiana Jones, which is underway in the UK, has beheld a setback. The film’s star, 78-year-old Harrison Ford, has reportedly sustained a shoulder injury while rehearsing for a stunt sequence. However, principal photography remains on track as of now, confirmed a spokesperson in a statement. The fifth installment of Indiana Jones, which is underway in the UK, has beheld a setback. The film’s star, 78-year-old Harrison Ford, has reportedly sustained a shoulder injury while rehearsing for a stunt sequence. However, principal photography remains on track as of now, confirmed a spokesperson in a statement.

In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming week, read the statement, which doesn’t specify the degree of the injury.

The production of the yet-to-be-titled film commenced earlier this month in London, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the original. With James Mangold wielding the megaphone, this is the first film in series not to be directed by Steven Spielberg. However, Spielberg will be creatively associated with the project as a producer.