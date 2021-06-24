Kalaiyarasan happy with response for Jagame Thandhiram

Netflix’s Jagame Thandhiram has been grabbing eyeballs and entertaining all since its release on Netflix. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Ravi in interesting roles.

The cast has been shooting together day and night and share a great bond off screen. Actor Kalaiyarasan shares a sweet secret about Dhanush during their shooting schedule in the UK.

Talking about Dhanush, Kalaiyarasan said, ‘It was very cold in the UK. I was returning from India, and I had a fever. I could not even get out of the car during the climax. London’s winter is extreme. The interval shot was done in Canterbury which had extreme cold weather. There was no caravan and my room was very far away. I usually don’t sleep during night shoots because getting back into the mood for a scene is extremely difficult. I went and sat in a corner of the base area trying to contain myself from shivering. Dhanush saw me shivering and immediately got me his thermal wear which was very nice. He had just purchased it and had given it to me instantly’.