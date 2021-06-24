Kangana to direct Indira Gandhi film Emergency

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday (June 23) announced her next directorial venture.

The actress will be helming Emergency, a film based on Indira Gandhi.

The is Kangana’s second film as a director. Earlier, she wore the director’s hat for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Taking to the social media platform Koo, the actress wrote that no one can direct the film better than her. She added that she is determined to do the film and doesn’t mind sacrificing other acting assignments.

Announcing the news, she wrote on Koo, Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira (sic).