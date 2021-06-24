OPS-EPS sack 5 more members for Sasikala links

Chennai: Five more members of the AIADMK who were allegedly in contact with the party’s expelled leader V K Sasikala were removed from the party today.

A joint release from AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the members were expelled from the AIADMK for anti party activities.

A Ramakrishnan (students wing joint secretary) from Salem suburban district, R Saravanan (Puratchithalaivi Peravai joint secretary), R Shanmugpriya (women’s wing joint secretary) from Sivagangai district and Rajagopal (MGR Mandram former joint secretary) and T Sundararaj (students’ wing joint secretary) from Tirunelveli district have been expelled from the party.

The AIADMK leadership took the decision after hearing Sasikala’s audio clip, where she conversed with AIADMK cadres, mostly lamenting about the party’s condition, assuring that she will return to politics and retrieve the party.