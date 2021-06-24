STR to sign a biggie?

Silambarasan TR is busy with Maanaadu, a political thriller by Venkat Prabhu. Silambarasan TR is busy with Maanaadu, a political thriller by Venkat Prabhu.

He may soon act in a movie to produced by AGS Entertainment. Sources say, STR recently had a casual chat with Archana Kalpathi and were discussing their upcoming projects. That is when this idea surfaced.

The production company is now listening to stories and will lock a script soon. An official announcement will be made soon’.