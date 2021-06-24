STR to sign a biggie?

Silambarasan TR is busy with Maanaadu, a political thriller by Venkat Prabhu.
He may soon act in a movie to produced by AGS Entertainment. Sources say, STR recently had a casual chat with Archana Kalpathi and were discussing their upcoming projects. That is when this idea surfaced.
The production company is now listening to stories and will lock a script soon. An official announcement will be made soon’.
Recently, in the Twitter Spaces session, Silambarasan TR has revealed that exactly one year ago (June 21), he quitted alcohol. The actor jovially mentioned that despite being friends with Premgi Amaran and Venkat Prabhu(who like to party regularly), he stays sober for more than a year now.
Talking about Maanaadu, Silambarasan TR said that after watching the film, people would appreciate the team for trying out something different. The actor also heaped praise on SJ Suryah and Y Gee Mahendran for their phenomenal performance in Maanaadu.