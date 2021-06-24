Tamilnadu posts 6,162 Covid cases, 372 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 6,162 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 24,49,577.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 372 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,30,789.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 262 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 86 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 169 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 151 and 756 new cases, respectively. 155 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 31,901.

On the positive side, 9,046 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 23,67,831.