Crowds can’t be controlled if temples are opened: TN Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu today inaugurated a special grievance centre at the HR&CE Commissioner officer at Nungambakkam here.

After the inauguration, Sekar Babu said that people can contact the number 044-28339999 and tell about the offences that are taking place in Temples. He further said that it will be difficult to control the crowd if the temples are opened for devotees.

“Since TASMAC shops are in the open, it is possible to control the crowd there with the help of the police. This is not the case when it comes to temples,” he added.