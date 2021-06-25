Global Covid-19 caseload tops 179.9 mn

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 179.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.89 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 179,928,730 and 3,898,531, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,590,360 and 603,149, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,082,778 cases. The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,243,483), France (5,826,134), Turkey (5,393,248), Russia (5,325,940), the UK (4,700,691), Argentina (4,350,564), Italy (4,255,665), Colombia (4,060,013), Spain (3,777,539), Germany (3,732,914) and Iran (3,140,129), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 509,141 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (391,981), Mexico (231,847), Peru (191,073), Russia (129,278), the UK (128,312), Italy (127,365), France (111,068) and Colombia (102,636).

Meanwhile, Chile confirmed the first case of the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 in the country on Thursday, after analysing the test results from a Chilean patient who came from the US, authorities said.

The Chilean Congress will vote Thursday on a request to extend the constitutional state of exception for another 90 days, starting on June 30, which allows the regulation of people’s liberties, including a night curfew currently in effect, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The detection of the Delta variant in the South American country came amid high levels of Covid-19 infections and hospital demand, despite the progress of mass vaccination against the virus, according to specialists. Chile had accumulated 1,531,872 Covid-19 cases and 31,797 deaths as of Thursday.