Kamal to hold meet on future of MNM

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan will be holding a crucial meeting with office-bearers of his party to decide on future course of actions.

In the recent Assembly elections, the party fared badly losing all seats where it contested. Several leaders from the party and those who contested as MNM candidates in the elections chose to quit MNM.

They accused Kamal Haasan of neglecting to listen to their voices and blamed him managing affairs in an autocratic manner.

However much recently, Kamal Haasan said, “The show will go on. The party will stay irrespective of whoever chose to quit”.

He said that he would continue to voice for the people and down-trodden. A crucial meeting of partymen with Kamal Haasan will take place via video conferencing tomorrow. Sources say future plan of action, ways and means to strengthen MNM and appointment of new office-bearers will be discussed.